Sabetha drives in 72 units

Herald Report

Sabetha beat the goal of 65 units by collecting 72 units at the Tuesday, Jan. 24, Sabetha Community Blood Drive. There were two first time donors and six double red donors.

First time donors were Rachel Fehr and Jane Strahm.

Double red donors were Rodney L. Allen, Steven L. Edelman, Kent Grimm, Lori K. Gruber, Odetta Koch and Michael A. Rokey.

Other donors included Stephen J. Aberle, Douglas Allen, William F. Arneson, Bradley J. Baker, Larry H. Bauerle, Dennis H. Baumgartner, Sue Ellen Brockhoff, Jodi Broxterman, Kevin H. Broxterman, Megan Brucken, Nadine E. Champlin, Melvin Edelman, Lyla M. Edelman, John Hibbard Feek, Carole L. Feek, Cynthia Fehr, Douglas B. Fortmeyer, Vickie J. Goodman, Brianna Grimm, Micah Grimm, Denise E. Hall, Beth R. Hartter, Charleen Kay Hartter, David D. Hartter, Leanna Hartter, Jacob D. Hartter, Jed W. Hartter Joshua Hartter, Kenneth L. Herbster, Gerry M. Hertzel, Ellen S. Hertzel, Julie K. Holthaus, Belinda J. Kellenberger, Paula S. Kellenberger, Marilyn S. Kellenberger, Steven R. Knoblock, Geraldine J. Lauer, Rudolph M. Lehman, Steven R. Lukert, Sandra J. Matney, Terri L. McKim, Ercilia McNett, Susan J. Meyer James C. Meyer, Joyce M. Meyer, Mark E. Nenadov, Brenda Nenadov, Tyler Nickoley, Alan Niehues, Lester J. Niehues, Keith G. Niehues, Walter Puvogel, Gregory A. Renyer, Thomas J. Robinson, Morris R. Rokey, Denise J. Rokey, Kent P. Saylor, Denise A. Schmelzle, Gary L. Schreiber, Leslie D. Scoby, Richard W. Smith, Lisa Marie Snyder, Allan C. Spellmeier, Alice M. Sperfslage, Gloria J. Stoller, Lynn E. Strahm, Joshua R. Tackett, Kara C. Tramp, Randy J. Weda, Debra Denise Wenger, Rixey N. Wertenberger, Charlene L. Wilhelm, Galen F. Wiltz and Ronald Wittmer.

Sponsoring the food for the drive was Dr. Betsy Tedman. Volunteers who helped with the drive were Lyla Edelman, Jerre Lauer, Sue Brockhoff, Kathy Osterhaus and Ercilia McNett.

The next Sabetha Community Blood Drive will be Tuesday, March 21.