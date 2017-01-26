School Organization: United 4 Youth

The Nemaha County United 4 Youth Board met at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the United 4 Youth Board office in Seneca.

Board members present were Susan Bowman, Heather Stewart, Krista Stallbaumer, Richard Strathman, Wendy Lierz, Angela McKee and Nick Scott. Also present was Executive Director Sarah Renyer.

There was no student present from the Nemaha Central SADD group.

The minutes from the December meeting were approved unanimously.

Scott gave the treasurer’s report and mentioned he will pay the SADD sponsors out of the mentoring program account. Renyer said she will be purchasing more supplies for Sts. Peter and Paul’s mentoring program.

Renyer reported to the board that a box of stickers was found for the sticker shock promotion, so the group will not need to order any more. Renyer also ordered 300 brochures for the Not In My House (NIMH) campaign.

The board looked at purchasing a promotional item to pass out to students this year. Renyer told the board the SAFE program said they would cover the promotional item if the item was related to traffic safety. Renyer said that members can get on crestline.com to look at promotional items.

Renyer gave the results from the Strategic Prevention Framework assessment board members took last month and presented the results to the members present. She also talked about the next steps in the SPF. Renyer asked the board for recommendations of people who could participate in the community readiness survey. The board determined that alcohol has been named as the group’s main issue they want to address. Board members mentioned names of people from each community for the community readiness survey

New Business

The Greater Sabetha Community Foundation is hosting a event on Jan. 14 at the Main Event, pending the weather.

The Netawaka Fitness Center Event for junior high students will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Centralia.

Bowman asked about Rally Towels for the NIMH Campaign and what dates they were being passed out. Renyer said that Nemaha Central is Friday, Feb. 3, and there is no date from Sabetha or Centralia yet.