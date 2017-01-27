Fruit trees may be pruned now

This time of year is a good time to think about pruning fruit trees. The pruning can be done in February or March.

Pruning when temperatures are below 20 degrees Fahrenheit is not advisable due to possible injury. It is important to prune before dormant sprays are applied to avoid pruning out sprayed wood and discarding it.

Also, you are more likely to get total coverage of limbs, branches and shoots after you have pruned. Prune older trees first because older, larger wood tolerates lower temperatures than young trees with small diameter wood.

Soil Testing

Most gardeners think that soil tests are done only to find out what nutrients are deficient. However, it is just as important to know if you have adequate levels of nutrients so you don’t add unneeded fertilizer. The most basic soil test checks pH and the levels of phosphorus and potassium. Most of the lawn and garden soil tests that come out of our soil-testing lab show more than adequate levels of both phosphorus and potassium.

If those nutrients are not needed, applying them is a waste of money and can be a source of pollution. In extreme cases, excess phosphorus can interfere with the uptake of micronutrients. So, if you haven’t taken a soil test in several years, take one this spring.

Begin by taking a representative sample from several locations in the garden or lawn about 6 to 8 inches deep. Mix the samples together in a clean container and select about 1 cup of soil. Take the soil to your local K-State Research and Extension office to have tests done at the K-State soil-testing laboratory for a small charge.

A soil test determines fertility problems, not other conditions that may exist such as poor drainage, poor soil structure, soil borne diseases or insects, chemical contaminants or damage, or shade with root competition from other plants. All of these conditions may reduce plant performance but cannot be evaluated by a soil test.