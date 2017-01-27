Jay wrestlers defeat Redmen, Tigers

The Sabetha High School Bluejay wrestling squad traveled to Atchison on Thursday, Jan. 26, to compete against the Atchison Redmen and the Jeff West Tigers. The Jays defeated the Redmen 54-15, and the Tigers 54-12.

“We wrestled well this evening,” said Head Coach Ricky Creek. “We were aggressive in our matches and pushed the action. We are so far ahead at this point of the season compared to where we were last year at this time. The kids know they are one week closer to regional competition, and they continue to get better.”

In the first dual with the Redmen, the Jays were led by senior 220-pound Payton Strahm and sophomore 285-pound Elliott Strahm, who both picked up wins by a fall.

“My conditioning is good,” P. Strahm said. “ I went out and pushed the pace of the match, and I just wore him down and then pinned him.”

“I felt really good tonight and not winded at all like I have for the last few weeks,” E. Strahm said. “I have been battling some illness, but we have really been pushing it in practice to work on conditioning and it showed tonight. My guy was huffing and puffing by the end of the first period, and I just pinned him right away at the start of the second.”

In the second dual with the Tigers, the Jays were led by the Brownlee brothers, junior 145-pound Brandon and 152-pound Kamden, and sophomore 182-pound Cauy Rokey.

B. Brownlee decisioned Tyler Casto 9-5, and K. Brownlee pinned Lucas Holloman in the second period. Rokey decisioned Chase Montgomery 3-2 in a hard fought win that went down to the wire.

The Jays’ next action will be at Royal Valley at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.