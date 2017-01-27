Kansas State University

Local students are among more than 3,900 students who earned semester honors from Kansas State University for their academic performance in the fall 2016 semester.

Students who earned honors from Kansas State University are as follows: Tyler Edelman, Jacob Frey, Nolan Keim, Brandi McCoy, Ellie Montgomery, Robert Nagely, Kelli Stallbaumer, Caleb Strahm, Joshua Strahm, Michaela Strahm, Anna Sunderland, Nicholas Meyer and Cody Wilhelm, all of Sabetha; Carissa Tummons of Fairview; Jeremy Tryon of Robinson; Mitchell Baumgartner, Darren Meyer, Isaac Meyer and Micah Meyer, all of Bern; Jena Winkler of Wetmore; and Shania Davis and Katelyn Lohmann, both of Goff

These students earned a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.