Join elementary students in Kindness Challenge

It starts in the heart – kindness. With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, what better way to celebrate than by showing love for others by performing good deeds.

Students at Sabetha Elementary School are embarking on “The Great Kindness Challenge” during the week of Feb. 13 through Feb. 17.

SES Challenge

SES is implementing “The Great Kindness Challenge,” which is presented by Kids for Peace, a global 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Implementation of the Challenge was a collaborative effort between SES Principal Sara Toedman and SES counselor Dana Michael. The challenge coincides with National Random Acts of Kindness Week, which is observed Feb. 12 through Feb. 18.

Students are being challenged to perform “Kindness Challenges” throughout the week. Students also are being asked to consider people they know who display kindness in their community, and write an essay detailing that person and his/her kindness. The students also will enjoy a week of spirit days to keep the momentum going.

“I believe we have a positive climate currently at SES, but it is something you have to continuously work to maintain and improve,” Toedman said.

Through her previous experience as a counselor, Toedman had heard of “The Great Kindness Challenge.” Toedman contacted a counseling colleague who had previously participated in Kindness Challenge who provided her with some resources. From there, Toedman and Michael teamed up to develop appropriate activities for SES.

“I believe our overall hope for the students is that after the week of The Great Kindness Challenge they will have observed what a difference kindness has made in everyone’s lives and continue that for the rest of the school year, or maybe we have made such a difference they will choose to be kind for the rest of their lives,” Michael said.

Community Challenge

As part of these efforts, The Sabetha Herald invites community members to step alongside SES students and lead by example – demonstrating acts of kindness. See ad on page 8A of this week’s Herald for ideas on what you can do.

Also, The Herald staff encourages community members to write a Letter to the Editor – 250 words or less – about a person in our area who has displayed kindness.

The letters will be printed in Feb. 15 issue of The Herald. Sharing these acts of kindness could create a chain reaction!