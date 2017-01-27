Mindful tips to improve your eating habits

The new year is well underway. Now is a great time to be mindful of our eating habits. Being aware of what we eat, and how much, is the first step for a healthier 2017.

We could shed a few of those pounds we had gained, have less stress on our heart and lower our blood glucose level. Below are simple ideas to assure the first steps toward a healthy 2017:

Control Portions: Be mindful of how much food you put on your plate. Try eating smaller portions. This is very important during the winter months when we have a tendency to be less active.

Eat when you’re hungry: Out of boredom, many of us go to the kitchen to see what is available to snack on. Judge your hunger on a scale of 1 to 10. Don’t eat until you are truly hungry.

Plan: Have healthy snacks such as vegetables and fruits cut up in the refrigerator. If you are going to be gone most of the day, take a healthy snack with you. Snacks filled with fiber will keep you full longer.

Slow down: Take the time to taste each bite instead of eating so fast you didn’t taste the food. Also, when sitting at a table concentrate on the meal and put your fork down between each bite.

Pay attention: Turn off the TV, computer and phone while eating and close the book and magazines. It is too easy to forget how much you are eating when you are paying attention to something else.

Keep a food diary: This is a strategy that helps control portion sizes and have people more mindful of what they are eating every day. It works!

It is very important to keep our health in check. There are many things we can do to help ourselves. Be mindful of your eating habits and you will feel better, have more energy and enjoy the best and rest of 2017!