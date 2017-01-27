M&J gifts $10,000 to Kanza Mental Health Foundation

Submitted by Diana Gaddis

The Kanza Mental Health Foundation and Kanza Mental Health and Guidance Center, Inc., received a boost this past week after Morrill and Janes Bank and Trust presented them with a $10,000 check.

The gift was given as part of the Foundation’s 2016 fundraising campaign, which is an annual event in its four-county service area. The campaign builds on the 2015 campaign to raise funds to support the renovation of the Moser Building, located at 510 Kansas Avenue, in Holton, which once housed the Holton Community Hospital.

This campaign’s success is inspired by a generous pledge by an anonymous donor to match each dollar raised with $2 when the goal of $50,000 is reached. Chairman of Morrill and Janes Bank and Trust, Kurt Saylor, and the Board of Trustees provided their gift to assist Kanza in reaching their goal of $150,000.

“The entire team at Morrill and Janes Bank and Trust is excited to support such an important organization,” Saylor said. “Kanza fulfills a critical need for mental health services throughout the area. We are proud to support the worthwhile work their team is doing each day.”