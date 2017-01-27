Nemaha County Sheriff 1.26.17

ARRESTS

On Jan. 23, Rita Ramirez, 54, of Topeka was booked into Nemaha County Jail on a Nemaha County failure to appear warrant. She was released by the court on the same day.

On Jan. 25, Tyson Dunworth, 29, of Topeka was booked into Nemaha County Jail on a Nemaha County failure to appear warrant. He remains in custody.

On Jan. 25, Maninder Singh, 24, of Kansas City, Mo., was booked into Nemaha County Jail on a worthless check warrant. He was released on $5,350 bond on the same day with a next court date of 11 a.m. Feb. 7.

On Jan. 25, Joshua Heideman, 30, of Corning, was booked into Nemaha County Jail on a Brown County warrant. He bonded out on the same day on a $500 cash bond with a next court date of 9:30 a.m. Feb. 14.

On Jan. 25, Jerell S. Nightingale, 23, of Corning was arrested by the NMSO on two warrants — a Nemaha County warrant for driving under the influence, refusal to submit to testing, driving while suspended, and transporting an open container; and Jackson County warrant for assault and domestic battery. He remains in custody.

On Jan. 25, Charles R. Smith II, 35, of Sabetha was booked into the Nemaha County Jail on a Sabetha Police Department case warrant for identity fraud and criminal use of a financial card. Smith was released on $6,000 surety bond on Jan. 25, with a court date of 9:30 a.m. Feb. 21.

Joseph Creamer was transferred to the custody of Kansas Department Of Corrections on Jan. 26.

ACCIDENTS

At 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Richard Cain, 56, of Baileyville was traveling southbound on Walnut Street in Seneca when his tire left the roadway. He was driving a 2004 Ford Ranger. Damage was estimated at less than $1,000.