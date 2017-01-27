Two local students receive photo contest awards

Submitted by Bobbie Athon

Twenty-four students have been recognized for their photography at a program at the Kansas State Capitol in celebration of Kansas Day. The program for the winners of the Happy Birthday, Kansas! Student Photo Contest included Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Kansas Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer, state legislators, Jennie Chinn with the Kansas Historical Society, and Marearl Denning representing legislative spouses.

Two local students received awards for their photographs.

Receiving first place was first-grade student Noah Hilbert of Seneca, for his photo titled “Uncle Darin and Lorelei.”

Earning second place was eighth-grade student Sadie Grimm of Morrill, for her photo titled “From the Hand of a Child.”

Students who placed first received iPads, and students who placed second received Kindles. Denning organized the statewide contest, jointly sponsored by the Historical Society, which invited students in first through 12th grade to visualize Making a Differences in Their Kansas Community.

Photographs from the 24 winners will be on display in the Kansas State Capitol Visitor Center until February 6, and online at kshs.org/18622.