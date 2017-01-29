Wild Times: Simple tools to do it right

Over the years, I have mounted my fair share of scopes on my rifles. There were several guys in town who would have gladly done the job for me, but it was just as easy to do it myself. It really is not that hard of a job.

After all, there are not that many parts that one is dealing with in mounting a scope. What could possibly go wrong?

I guess one needs to step back and really remember just how important the scope is to your shooting ability. You mount that scope incorrectly, and you are opening up potential problems in your ability to shoot accurately. I have enough trouble shooting accurately with a properly mounted scope, let alone one that is just haphazardly slapped on a firearm. And that is what I had done for years – just slapped a scope on without not really knowing what I was doing or using the proper tools.

I guess I was very fortunate that I had actually gotten the mounting done as accurately as I did, but now that I have three very simple tools to assist me, the job is much easier and more accurate.

The first tool that I acquired was a very simple gun vise. I use a Tipton Best Gun Vise. It is a very inexpensive vise and a very good vise. Now my favorite bench to set this vise on happens to be my wife’s kitchen table! It works very nicely, although she is not very fond of it. I have yet to build a work bench to do my own gunsmithing and reloading, so the kitchen table will have to do.

The vise is critical to the whole operation, simply because it holds the firearm stable and up in the air where you can work on it. This allows you to use your hands for all of the other important steps without having to balance the gun. It also lets you get the gun as level as possible, which is very important to the whole operation.

The next item on the agenda that you need to make the job easier is a reticle leveling system. This is the most critical part of the scope mounting – to get the reticle in the scope level. If the reticle is not level, it will make accurate shooting a problem for you.

I have a Wheeler Engineering leveling system. Once again, it is not an expensive item to purchase, but it really does make the job easy. It is a two-part leveling system that is simple to attach to the barrel of the rifle and to lay on the top of the turret of the scope to check level. The two-level system makes sure that the gun stays level in the vise while the scope is adjusted to level. It is slick and easy to use!

Once you have that scope setting level in the scope rings, you need to tighten the rings around the scope tube. One problem here is that one can tighten the screws too tight and possibly damage the scope. Or, one can not tighten the screws tight enough and the scope will not stay in adjustment due to recoil or getting bumped. That problem can be solved with the use of a torque wrench. I use a Wheeler Engineering Fat Wrench with a digital readout.

I tighten all of the screws that deal with mounting the scope and rings according to the manufacturers specifications. It is simple to use and makes sure you are doing the job correctly. The wrench kit comes with all of the bits that you will need to do any job on a firearm.

These three items are basically all one will need to get that scope mounted on the rifle properly. Getting the reticle level is so very important for accurate shooting, especially as the distance of the shot increases.