4-H Club: Busy Jayhawkers

Submitted by Shayna Strahm Club Reporter

On Jan. 23, Payton Strahm called to order the monthly Busy Jayhawkers 4-H meeting. Before the meeting, food and woodworking project meetings were held by fellow club members.

Vivian Strahm and Brecken Edelman led the club in the flag salute and pledge. Roll call was answered by saying something you dream of. Answers included summer, snow days and being the oldest sibling. Cheyan Rokey continued on with reading the minutes of last month’s meeting. V. Strahm gave the treasurer’s report.

Kortney Plattner brought up that the club needs to vote on whether to do butterbraid fundraising or to continue the Little Caesars pizza fundraising. Elliot Strahm made a motion that we continue the Little Caesars fundraiser and the vote is unanimous.

Carrie Strahm talked about writing down on a calendar the activities and volunteer services you’ve participated in. It was also suggested that members take pictures of them participating in citizenship and leaderships activities. She also brought up 4-H foreign exchange students and the many benefits of hosting one for a couple weeks in the summer.

The fair theme for this year is “Bringing up 4-H heroes,” and C. Strahm asked for volunteers to make the banner and some potential options in creating one to relieve stress on parents. Gabe Meyer made a motion that we should check into the other option presented by C. Strahm, and the vote is again unanimous.

Sue Rokey talked about the 4-H Project Fair that was organized by Marissa Randel taking place on from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 4 in the Nemaha Central High School commons.

4-H days is coming up soon on Feb. 18 at the Sts. Peter and Paul School, and members are encouraged to participate. The food collection of the night was hot or cold cereal. P. Strahm then brought up the fundraiser issue.

P. Strahm handed the program over to Blake Plattner. He started off with a demonstration on “Throwing Mechanics” and showed us how to properly throw a football.

Cole and Aubrey Meyer give a demonstration on how to make a “Healthy Protein Packed Smoothie.”

P. Strahm gave a demonstration on how to make “Monkey Mix.” E. Strahm led us in par-law and talked about the different officer jobs and the responsibilities of these roles.

Jyllian Stapelton led us in the song, which is the “Wildcat Victory” song. Birthdays for this month include Holden Edelman, Kendrick Edelman, Cole Meyer and Davis Rokey.

Next month’s meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the Community National Bank.

Recreation was led by Jason Lang family after V. Strahm made a motion that we adjourn the meeting.