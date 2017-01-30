Bluejays dominate court against Cyclones

In the first meeting between Sabetha and Riverside, the Jays took the road win away from the Cyclones. But could they pull off the regular season sweep hosting Riverside Friday, Jan. 27? The answer is yes, as Sabetha took a 1-point lead at the intermission, and closed out the victory in the second half, winning 49-35.

The score would be knotted at 10-10 at the end of the first with each team’s stingy defenses protecting the boards and limiting the second chance opportunities. Four Bluejays tallied points in the quarter with Eric Renyer and Joe Gruber leading their team in scoring with 3 points apiece.

Sabetha’s bigs were a potent force in the paint and competed well with Riverside’s leapers as they battled for rebounds under the basket. The Jays were patient on offense, shared the ball well and worked it inside.

“Our guards did a good job of getting the ball down to our posts, and we were able to take advantage of them inside,” said Head Coach Scott Burger.

Sabetha would lead 19-18 at the half in an evenly matched contest.

“We made some defensive adjustments in the second half,” Burger said.

It was those adjustments that held the Cyclones to single digits in the third frame. Gruber would go three of four from the stripe, leading his team in scoring with 7 points in the quarter. Renyer added 4 points in the period, and Sabetha led 32-24 headed into the home stretch.

Sabetha was perfect from the field in the fourth quarter, although Riverside’s defense limited their host’s attempts. The Jays were 2-2 from two-point range, and Keegan Cox swished his team’s only 3-point attempt in the quarter. Riverside sent the Jays to the free throw line 15 times in the final quarter, and Sabetha made good on 10 of those freebies.

Cox led his team with 6 points in the fourth period, with Christian Meyer accounting for 5 points in the frame. The Bluejays completed the regular season sweep over the Cyclones with the 49-35 victory at home.

“I thought we played well overall,” Burger said.

Sabetha improved to 6-3 in the Big Seven and 7-6 overall. They faced the 5-4 Perry Lecompton Kaws on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in a road battle. These results were not available at The Herald’s press time. The Jays will finish the week hosting the ACCHS Tigers on Friday, Feb. 3.