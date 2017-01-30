Lady Jays defeat Cyclones 58-49

The first time that the Sabetha High School Lady Jays met the Riverside Cyclones was the opening game of the season, on the road, and Sabetha would come away with the victory by nearly 20 points. The Cyclones were looking to exact some revenge when they came to Sabetha on Friday, Jan. 27, but the Jays kept them at an arm’s length to complete the regular season sweep, winning 58-49.

Lauren Huber had a big night for the Lady Jays and led her team in scoring in the first quarter and for the game when she was perfect from the field in the opening period, scoring 5 points on a double and a triple. Maggi Hughes and Hillary Krebs each had a triple in the frame, and Kinley Schuette added a bucket, all to help give their team a 13-9 advantage at the end of one.

Both teams went blow for blow in the second quarter with Sabetha maintaining their 4-point advantage, 25-21, at the intermission.

“I thought our three-quarter court defense created some transition offense for us to help us score easier,” said Head Coach Alex McAfee. “We forced them [Riverside] into some quick shots, and we had a balanced scoring effort for the game.”

Trista Argabright erupted with a flurry in the third quarter, leading the Jays with 8 points on a double, while hitting two of three from behind the arc. Sabetha outscored the Cyclones 18-10 in the third period and stretched their first double digit lead of the game jumping out to a 43-31 bump at the end of the frame.

With Riverside’s defense limiting Sabetha to just one field goal in the fourth quarter, free throws kept the Jays in the contest. Sabetha made good on 12 free throws on 14 attempts. The Cyclones did outscore the Jays in the final period 18-15, but it was too little too late and Sabetha was able to stave off the push and take the victory 58-49.

“We were really proud of our kids and the preparation they put into the practices the three days leading up to this game,” McAfee said.

The Lady Jays improved to 5-4 in the Big Seven and 7-6 overall with the win. The Lady Jays took on the 4-7 Perry Lecompton Kaws in a road contest Tuesday, Jan. 31. These results were not available at The Herald’s press time. The Jays will finish the week hosting the ACCHS Tigers on Friday, Feb. 3.