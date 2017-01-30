Nancy Kyle

Nancy Jane (Casey) Kyle, 76, of Sabetha died on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at the Sabetha Community Hospital.

She was born on Oct. 29, 1940, to John Jullian and Blanche Lillian (Watton) Casey. She graduated in May 1958 from Sacred Heart High School in Falls City, Neb. She married Dale Robert Kyle on Nov. 15, 1958, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Falls City. Nancy worked for 23 years at Flair Fold Shutter Factory in Hiawatha from April 21, 1975, until Jan. 31, 1998.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Blanche Casey; her husband, Dale on Dec. 13, 2003; and her brother, David Jon Casey.

She is survived by a daughter, Lynda Diane; a son, Richard Lee; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Faye; two sisters, Janet (Bill) Exberger and Linda Sturges; grandchildren, Karey Anne (Eric) Heiserman, Kasandra Rose (Dustin) Siard and Tiffany Jo (Levi) Orton; and a great-granddaughter, Kaitlyn Faye Heiserman.

Celebration of Life Service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb.2, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sabetha. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb.1, with a rosary at 7 p.m., all at Popkess Mortuary Chapel. Honorary casket bearers will be Karey Heiserman, Kaitlyn Heiserman, Kasandra Siard and Tiffany Orton. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Albany Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Sabetha Community Hospital, sent in care of Popkess Mortuary, 823 Virginia, Sabetha, KS 66534. www.popkessmortuaries.com.

