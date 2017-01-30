Nemaha County District Court 1.27.2017

DIVORCES GRANTED

Michael E. Dean vs. Cynthia A. Dean, divorce granted Jan. 24, 2017.

CRIMINAL CASES FINISHED (DISMISSAL INCLUDED)

Sherri Carr of Oneida, found guilty of Count 3, a charge of theft of services by deception, sentenced to 90 days in the Nemaha County Jail, suspended for 12 months supervised probation. Ordered to pay $378 fines, fees and costs. Counts 1 and 2 are dismissed with prejudice.

Joshua Bachman of Centralia, Count 1 domestic battery, case dismissed with prejudice.

Joseph Creamer of Seneca, found guilty of Count 3, a charge of aggravated battery, sentenced to 45 months with Kansas Department of Corrections. Ordered to pay $538 fines, fees and costs. Counts 1, 2 and 4 are dismissed with prejudice.

LIMITED CASES FINISHED

Berwick Cooperative Oil Co. vs. Tim Johnsen of Goff, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $235.13 plus costs and interest.

Community HealthCare System, Inc. vs. Lavena Morfitt of Seneca, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $895.08 plus costs and interest.

Sabetha Community Hospital, Inc. vs. Tabetha and Charles Smith II of Sabetha, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $985.01 plus costs and interest.

Kansas Payment Center vs. John Hopp Jr. of Sabetha, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $1,566.73 plus costs and interest.

TRAFFIC

Telind Anderson of Omaha, Neb., speeding 82/65, $195 fines and fees.

Michael Mayfield Jr. of Lincoln, Neb., speeding 75/65, $153 fines and fees.

Brenda McGehee of Centralia, expired driver’s license, $108 fees.

Alexander McDonald of Topeka, speeding 86/65, $222 fines and fees.

TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS

Richard Meggison of Goff, speeding 69/55, $227 fines, fees and costs.

Timothy Ford of Omaha, Neb., speeding 80/65, $233 fines, fees and costs.

Steven Hoefer of Beatrice, Neb., speeding 79/65, $227 fines, fees and costs.