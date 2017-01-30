Postsecondary career and education decisions

In a recent conversation with a parent, I learned that her child and fiancé both have a compiled college student loan debt of more than $100,000. These individuals have both successfully completed undergraduate and graduate schools. Even with potential income from graduate degrees, the idea of beginning a marriage with such a significant level of debt is alarming.

US News and World Report reports that in 2016, 70 percent of college students graduated with debt. For these students, the average debt is $37,172. In Kansas, with the decreasing aid for state colleges and subsequent increase in tuition, it is safe to say that student debt will be on the rise.

Earnings potential for various level of education must be considered when evaluating the feasibility of incurring debt:

Information from the National Center for Educational Statistics (for 25- to 34-year-olds in 2014):

• Average earning for an individual with a Bachelor’s Degree, $49,000;

• Average earning for an individual with an Associate’s Degree, $35,000;

• Average earning for an individual with a High School Diploma, $30,000;

• Average earning for an individual without a High School Diploma, $25,000.

The gap between earnings of those with a high school diploma and postsecondary education is expected to grow.

Especially through the application of Individual Plans of Study, USD No. 113’s middle and high schools are working with students to help identify careers as early as possible. When considering potential careers, it is important for students to explore the employability and educational demand of their future jobs.

The Kansas State Department of Education cites a Georgetown University study that asserts the education demand for jobs in Kansas in 2020 will require the following education:

• 11 percent Master’s Degree;

• 25 percent Bachelor’s Degree;

• 35 percent Associate’s Degree;

• 29 percent High School Diploma or less.

Adding to the attractiveness of low student debt and high earnings potential of Associate’s Degrees, there are a number of community-sponsored scholarships for students pursuing a technical education.

In addition to previously available scholarships, USD No. 113 2017 graduates will be eligible for a $5,000 annual scholarship called the “Gary and Virginia McDaniel Family Scholarship.” This annual scholarship is to benefit a student attending a technical education program with the intent of pursuing a career in northeast Kansas.

Another avenue that some USD No. 113 graduates have taken is to become a member of the military. Not only do students have an opportunity for service to the United States, they learn important career skills. There is also financial assistance with furthering an education through the GI Bill. This increases the appeal of the military as a vocation, or as an important career step.

Student debt is a reality for our young people as they begin their careers. Hopefully, through Individual Plans of Study, we can help students research and plan for the financial demands of postsecondary education. We also can help students explore technical careers or the military as options that can provide for low student debt, high earnings potential and careers within our own communities.