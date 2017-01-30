Sabetha Police Department 1.30.2017

ORDINANCE INFRACTIONS

Meggan Ring, expired registration and failure to yield.

ACCIDENTS

On Wednesday Jan. 18, the Sabetha Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Old Highway 75 and Oregon Street. Meggan Ring was operating a 2005 Pontiac when she collided with Amanda Adams, who was operating a 2001 Pontiac. Both vehicles were towed from the scene, but no injuries were reported at the time of the accident.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, the SPD responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Main and 14th streets. Joyce Alspach was operating a 2015 Dodge southbound on 14th Street when she entered the intersection at Main, colliding with Blake Popkess who was driving a 2014 Ford. No injuries were reported at the scene, and both vehicles were able to leave under their own power.

ARRESTS

On Jan. 17, the SPD arrested 24-year-old Tex Goodpasture for driving while suspended. Goodpasture was taken into custody and booked into the Nemaha County Jail.

CASES

On Friday, Jan. 20, the SPD took a report of a theft from a motor vehicle in the 1500 block of Old Highway 75. The theft from the vehicle remains under investigation.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the SPD began in investigation into a fraud case that was reported. The fraud is in regard to losses accrued by telephone scamming. The case remains under investigation.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the SPD began in investigation into a report of blackmail. The SPD is working with other agencies on the investigation, and the case remains under active investigation

On Saturday, Jan . 28, the SPD responded to an altercation in the 1000 block of Main Street. Officers investigated the incident, and charges are pending as a result of the investigation.