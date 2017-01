Daryl and Grace Bechtelheimer

Daryl and Grace (Bennett) Bechtelheimer were married Feb. 2, 1947, in Sabetha. From the union, they have four children, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The Bechtelheimers will celebrate their 70th anniversary on Feb. 2, 2017. To celebrate this milestone, friends may send cards to: Daryl and Grace Bechtelheimer, 511 Paramount Street, Sabetha, KS 66534.

The Sabetha Herald 2/1/17