Following his lead

Recognizing a need and taking action, newly formed Neighbor-2-Neighbor members and partners have in the course of one month planned, fundraised, constructed and placed a shelter for the volunteer crossing guard at Sabetha Elementary School.

The presence of a crossing guard in front of Sabetha Elementary School, at the junction of Oregon and First streets, is something parents and students have come to expect. Along with that presence, though, had come a need for that person to be protected from the elements, as he is often at the junction long before the first student arrives and long after the last student crosses — just in case of an early- or late-comer.

Members of the newly formed Neighbor-2-Neighbor organization recognized this need, and after discussing the possibility of the project with crossing guard Pat Rodecap in mid-December, decided to take action.

“We thought it would be a great fit for our organization, being so new,” said Mary Herrmann, member of Neighbor-2-Neighbor. “This is near and dear to many in the community, because Pat helps keep our kiddos safe.”

Just about a month after the project began, “Pat’s Shack” was in place on the school side of the junction — providing much-needed shelter for the school crossing guard.

Neighbor-2-Neighbor members Herrmann and Gina Sallman spearheaded the project, doing what the organization was created to do — bring together multiple groups and/or people to make good things happen.

“That is what happened here,” Herrmann said. “They came together and took off with it.”

By “they,” Herrmann is referring to the laundry list of public entities, businesses and individuals who worked together to quickly get this project off the ground and completed.

Edelmans Home Center built the shelter at cost, donating the labor. The City of Sabetha, using donated equipment from Rent-A-Tool, connected the shelter to electricity at no cost.

With the expansive list of donated labor, the cost to Neighbor-2-Neighbor for building, insulating and erecting the structure, and connecting it to electricity, was just $1,900. In addition to the outside structure, the inside has been “stocked,” Herrmann said, with items Rodecap often gives out to children when he sees a need — such as hats, gloves and umbrellas.

Crossing Guard

In 2014, Rodecap began volunteering his time to serve as a crossing guard for SES. Nearly every morning and afternoon, Rodecap safely guides students and parents across the road. The few times that Rodecap is unavailable to perform the service, officers with the Sabetha Police Department stand in for him.

The addition of a school crossing guard brought a sense of relief to many parents and school officials, who had been concerned that at some point a student could be hurt at the crossing.

“Every time I have the opportunity to interact with Pat, I am impressed by his devotion to all of the SES students and staff,” said Sara Toedman, principal at SES. “He puts their safety above his own and doesn’t give it a second thought. In doing so, he allows parents to feel more secure in allowing their child to walk to school.”

USD No. 113 Superintendent Todd Evans said that, as long as he has known him, Rodecap has put others before himself.

“His care and concern for the students and families as a crossing guard is an example,” Evans said. “He puts his safety at risk in order to create a safer world for our young people. He is a great role model for our youth of civic engagement.”

Rodecap said providing this service brings him joy.

“I do it to protect them and take care of them,” Rodecap said. “But also, the kids are a lot of fun.”

Now, without fail, someone is guiding traffic — both foot and vehicle — at the junction, no matter the weather.

Fourth-grade student Kora Lee said Rodecap is very helpful to students crossing the street.

“He keeps us safe, so we don’t get hurt,” Lee said.

Project Fundraising

Two “separate but together” fundraising efforts were undertaken to fund the project.

Neighbor-2-Neighbor conducted a community-based campaign, promoting it both online and at local businesses. Multiple businesses participated in the fundraising efforts, some acting as a drop spot and some organizing employee donations. Through this campaign, $2,000 was raised.

Additionally, utilizing $250 seed money from a Thrivent Financial Action Team, a fundraising drive — “Pennies for Pat” — was planned at SES.

Students at SES raised $1,548.80 for the structure during the two week “Pennies for Pat” drive in mid-January.

Rodecap says he feels “pretty awesome” about how successful the students’ fundraiser was.

“It is really overwhelming how much the kids brought in,” he said. “It’s really awesome how much they appreciate it.”

Toedman said she is “truly amazed” at the level of generosity demonstrated by students.

“I know we have great students at SES, but they went above and beyond,” Toedman said. “They recognize and appreciate the time and attention Pat gives to them and other students.”

The winning grade level would win a pizza party with Pat, so in addition to helping with the structure the students were vying for the opportunity for their grade level to come out victorious.

“It also helped that there was some competition involved,” Toedman said. “From the very first day to the last, students were excited about the penny drive.”

The fourth grade was the eventual winner, and during the pizza party on Wednesday, Jan. 25, Toedman told students that the celebration was about more than just having pizza.

“Today is about giving back to your community,” Toedman said. “Pat does this every day, and we are so proud of you for stepping up and doing it as well.”

Fourth-grade student Bon Scott said he felt bringing pennies was important.

“I wanted to bring pennies for Pat, so he wouldn’t get cold in the winter,” Scott said.

Herrmann said the students’ generosity “blew us out of the park.”

“We were expecting a few hundred dollars, and they just amazed us,” Herrmann said. “We think it is really awesome that the kids stuck behind Pat. The kids really felt they could make a difference, and they did.”

Because of the community’s and students’ generosity, Herrmann said, additional money was gifted to Rodecap to help him buy winter gear, as well as offset medical expenses from a May 2016 accident that occurred while Rodecap was serving as crossing guard.

SES fourth-grade students presented these gifts to Rodecap in 11 envelopes, all with thank you messages written on them.

Superintendent Evans says he is always amazed by the Sabetha community’s generosity.

“Pat’s generosity for volunteering is an example, as well as the actions of individuals to provide a shelter for the crossing guard,” Evans said. “Each example of volunteerism and generosity begins a chain reaction.”

Neighbor-2-Neighbor

Neighbor-2-Neighbor — a non-profit organization, created under the umbrella of the Greater Sabetha Community Foundation — was founded by Sabethans Karen Beyer and Marlene Bosworth in late 2016. It is a privately funded, Sabetha-based program that connects people, churches, organizations and other resources with individuals and families who need help. The program will focus on home improvement projects and providing assistance to families in crisis.

Thrivent Action Teams

Thrivent is a not-for-profit membership organization of Christians. Thrivent Action Teams help members bring ideas for strengthening communities, churches and charities to life through generosity-generating projects.