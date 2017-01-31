Logan Dee Loveall

Cody and Jenna Loveall of DuBois, Neb., are excited to announce the birth of their third daughter, Logan Dee at 5:58 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at Nemaha Valley Community Hospital in Seneca. Logan weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 18-1/2 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Mark and Sandy Farwell of Seneca. Maternal great grandparents are Dean and Loree Farwell, along with Terry Tegtmeier and the late Dana Tegtmeier, all of Seneca.

Paternal grandparents are DeeDee and Joe Berkley of Spring Hill, and Barry Loveall of Coldwater. Paternal great grandparents are Mary Ann Mustain and the late Pete Mustain, and the late Jack and Kay Loveall, all of Olathe.

The Sabetha Herald 2/1/17