Nemaha County Sheriff 1.30.2017

ARRESTS

Tyson Dunworth, 29, of Topeka was released on a $5,000 own recognizance (OR) bond on Jan. 26, and transferred back to the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Joseph Cisernos was released on a $5,000 OR Bond on Jan. 26, with a next court date of 1 p.m. on March 2.

Christopher L. Bowman was released on Jan. 26, on a$5,000 OR bond.

Jerrell Nightingale was released on Jan. 27 on a $1,000 cash bond for Nemaha County with a court date of 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 10, and on a $2,500 surety bond for Jackson County with a court date of 9 a.m. on Feb. 27.

Christine M. Garber, 46, of Bern was booked into the Nemaha County Jail on Jan. 28 on a Nemaha County warrant for giving a worthless check to Silver Creek in the sum of $38.61. She was released on Jan. 28 on $285 cash bond with a court date of 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 28.

Erich J. Hardenburger, 22, of Seneca was arrested on Jan. 28 by Seneca Police Department for the offenses of probation violation, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Hardenburger remains in custody.

ACCIDENTS

At 3:04 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, Burke Deters,18, of Baileyville was pulling out of a parking stall on Third Street in Seneca and collided with another vehicle driven by Kenneth Meyer, 81, of Baileyville. Deters was driving a 2003 Chevy Silverado, and Meyer was driving a 2009 Chevy Silverado. More than $1,000 damage is estimated.

At 6:56 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, Riley R. Hanzlik, 20, of Centralia was traveling northbound on I Road just south of 56th Road when she went off of the roadway and struck numerous trees. She was driving a 2004 Pontiac four-door. More than $1,000 damage is estimated.