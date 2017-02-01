Brown County Commission

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session Monday, Jan. 30, with the following members present: Chairman Steve Roberts, Dwight Kruse and Keith Olsen. Also present were County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles.

Adam Haas and Shawn Brost of Vance Brothers visited with the commissioners regarding services the company has to offer. After discussions with the commissioners and the three road foremen, Gormley will send out bid requests for chip and seal services.

Doug Grimm, owner of Grimm’s Gardens, updated the commissioners about the Brown County Courthouse Arboretum. Grimm presented an aerial map of the Courthouse Square with all the trees labeled. The map will be displayed in the courthouse lobby.

Bradley Grier, a conservation technician for Natural Resources Conservation Services, updated the commissioners in regard to the stream bank stabilization project located on 205th Road southeast of Robinson. Commissioners agreed to extend the contract 10 days.

Department reports

Sheriff John Merchant reported that there are 17 inmates – 13 males and four females – in the County Jail.

Community Corrections Director Venice Sloan updated the commissioners on her quarterly report. Sloan requested authorization to transfer funds for the line item transfers. The transfers were approved. Also approved were moving the pay grade up for the Intake Officer and the Juvenile Probation Officer. This makes everyone on a level pay scale.

Gormley presented the Annual Bridge Inspection from BG Consultants for the commissioners’ signatures. After some discussion with District No. 1 Road Foreman Herb Roland and District No. 3 Road Foreman Todd Gruber, the commission will put off signing the inspection until Commissioner Olsen contacts the Department of Wildlife and Parks on Bridge OS174.

Also at the meeting:

The Feb. 1 payroll was approved as follows: General, $68,077.14; Road and Bridge, $12,173.65; Election, $265.77; Technology, $179.19; Appraiser, $6,940.01; Noxious Weed, $1,434.22; ACC, $6,102.93; JJA Core, $6,404.03; ACE Fund, $189.03; Services for Elderly, $2,243.75; Solid Waste, $2,595.60; Special MVT, $2,909.50; Employee Benefit FICA, $7,196.64; and Employee Benefit KPERS, $7,860.17. After State Unemployment and Worker’s Compensation of $106.58 and Insurance of $9,494.55 were taken out, the total was $114,970.50.

The Jan. 31 month-end claims were approved as follows: General, $189,690.71; Road and Bridge, $46,736.79; Historical Society, $3,825; Employee Benefit, $94,773.70; Extension, $16,050; Mental Health, $11,933.34; Developmental Services, $2,304.33; Conservation, $6,250; Appraiser, $7,678.14; Ambulance, $12,453.15; Noxious Weed, $1,049.41; Alcohol, $7,810.10; Diversion, $930.93; 911 SB50, $2,116.63; ACC, $2,815.62; JJCR, $4,502.47; Federal Ace Funds, $99; Services for Elderly, $4,387.70; Solid Waste, $32,085.05; and Payroll, $390.26. The total paid was $447,882.33.

The Jan. 23 minutes were approved.

Commissioners approved John Merchant Jr. for a lights and sirens permit. Tax change orders 2016-50 through 2016-60 were signed and approved.

Commissioners entered into a 10 minute executive session on non-elected personnel with Brown County Treasurer Cheryl Lippold, Gormley and Boyles. No binding action was taken.

Commissioners met Monday, Feb. 6. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.