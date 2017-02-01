Free program will be held February 16

Join us for an interesting program as Doniphan Countians Corky Smith and Pete Duncan describe in detail how the Doniphan County Historical Society went about the task of rescuing and restoring Troy’s historic Tenet-Baker house. The program will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Brown County Genealogical Society, 116 South Seventh, across the street west from the Brown County Court House in Hiawatha.

Abraham Lincoln, on his 1859 tour of the far eastern part of the Territory of Kansas, was at this home for a meal on the day he made a speech at the court house. This free-to-the-public presentation should be of great interest to those who have done restoration work, for those who plan to do so and for those who seek to be informed.