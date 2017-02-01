Historical Society will host program

Perhaps there really is no one better qualified to speak on the restoration of the historic Nemaha County Jail and Sheriff’s Residence than contractor Richard Miller, who is currently replacing the windows of this building. As a Seneca native, he is familiar with the stories of the sheriffs who have raised families here.

This free-to-the-public program presentation will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Burger Annex One, 113 North Sixth Street in Seneca, following a 5 p.m. covered dish meal provided by the board members of the Nemaha County Historical Society.

The annual open to the public meeting of Nemaha County Historical Society with the election of four directors will begin at 7 p.m.