Nemaha County Commission

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, Jan. 30, in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Tim Burdiek leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Dennis Henry and Gary Scoby, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum, Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Bruce Rinkes from King and Associates Engineering and Kenny Blair from Cook, Flatt and Strobel were present to speak to commissioners about possible watershed improvements in the county and about their company representing Nemaha County to ensure the quality of the county’s roads and bridges if a wind farm project is constructed in Nemaha County.

County Attorney Brad Lippert spoke with commissioners about the formation of Rural Fire Districts in Nemaha County and about granting an easement to another entity within Nemaha County.

Department Reports

Ronnebaum advised the board that Wichman Road will be repaired by the contractor soon and the county will double seal the road following this repair work. He is considering adding concrete to the base of Fidelity Road as was done to Wichman Road last year.

Crews are still hauling rock following the recent wet weather the county experienced. Ronnebaum would like to widen out 56th Road southwest of Centralia. Crews will be working on a tube replacement project this week on a drive for Loren Sudbeck.

Ronnebaum advised commissioners that the skid loader at the landfill needs new tires on it. Commissioners advised him to speak to Bruna Implement about this issue.

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that he received car bids for 2017. Vernon sent bid requests out for two new patrol cars for the Sheriff’s Office for 2017. All bids include trade-in of a 2013 Dodge Charger.

Nemaha Valley Motors bid $18,000 for an all-wheel drive 2017 Dodge Charger and $18,000 for a second all-wheel drive 2017 Dodge Charger. Aberle Ford bid $23,100 for an all-wheel drive 2017 Ford Taurus and $22,600 for a second all-wheel drive 2017 Ford Taurus. Honeyman Ford bid $24,075 for an all-wheel drive 2017 Ford Taurus and $22,975 for a second all-wheel drive 2017 Ford Taurus. Following discussion, commissioners approved the two car bids from Nemaha Valley Motors.

Vernon advised they booked 10 individuals into the jail this past week and are currently holding 10 inmates in the jail.

Senior Services/Public Transit Director Diane Yunghans requested the purchase of a new copier. She presented a quote from Century Business Technologies in the amount of $2,520 for the purchase of a new Savin copier that has AirPrint capability. The new copier will be installed in the Senior Services/Public Transit Office at the courthouse and the copier from the courthouse office will be moved to the Seneca Nutrition Center. Following discussion, commissioners approved the purchase of the copier from Century Business Technologies.

Noxious Weed/Emergency Preparedness Director Todd Swart presented the 2016 Annual Noxious Weed Eradication Report. Following review, commissioners signed the report as presented. Swart will submit this report to the State of Kansas. He also prepared the Noxious Weed Management Plan for 2017-18 for commissioners to review. He is willing to treat township roadsides in the county if requested.

Also at the meeting:

The board reviewed and approved the minutes from the Jan. 23 meeting.

Commissioners agreed to appropriate $100 to after-prom party committees requesting a donation from Nemaha County for 2017.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments to be paid at the end of January.

Commissioners approved an appropriation of $10,000 to Northeast Kansas Environmental Services for 2017.

Commissioners approved an appropriation of $3,000 to Northeast Kansas Enterprise Facilitation for 2017.

Commissioners approved an appropriation of $2,500 to Glacial Hills Resource Conservation and Development.

Commissioners approved an appropriation of $6,100 to the Northeast Kansas MultiCounty Health Department for 2017.

The commissioners met Monday, Feb. 6. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.