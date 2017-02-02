4-H Report: Stateliners

Submitted by Helen Krehbiel, Club Reporter

What’s your favorite winter activity? Maybe you enjoy sledding with your kids, dumping snow down your siblings’ coats, or if you’re like me, cozying up with a mug of hot chocolate.

During the Stateliners 4-H Club meeting on Jan. 23, the roll call had members naming their favorite winter activities. Answers ranged from basketball to skiing, to all of the activities I mentioned just a moment ago.

To continue our winter theme, Lane Mosteller led the club in singing “Frosty the Snowman.”

Rachel Krehbiel gave a project talk about her crochet project. She demonstrated a few ways to use crochet, and even passed around a doll dress and jacket she and her sister made.

Thomas Edelman gave a project talk demonstrating how, “Preparation Equals Successful Lambing.” He took the club through the steps he takes to ensure a successful lambing.

For recreation, members played freeze tag as well as rock, paper, scissors tag.

The leaders reminded the club about 4-H Day on Saturday, Feb. 18. 4-H Day is an opportunity for 4-H members to showcase their talents and participate in public speaking and readings, demonstrations and music solos or ensembles.

There’s even an “other” category in case a member’s talent doesn’t fit into any of the other categories. The club’s entry will be two songs using hand chimes.

Playing the chimes doesn’t require any previous musical experience, and a wide range of ages are able to participate. In the end, everyone chimes together to create a beautiful song.

That’s really the essence of 4-H. There aren’t extensive enrollment requirements; you don’t have to live in the country or even like animals to be a member. The whole family can participate together, from elementary to high school. A sense of teamwork is built as 4-Hers strive together to use their head, heart, hands and health for their club, community, country and world.