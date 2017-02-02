Bern Community collects 50 units

Submitted by Joyce Kuenzi-Dorsch

The American Red Cross Bern Community Blood Drive was held on Wednesday, Jan. 25, with 60 signing up to give. Blood is badly needed because too many drives were canceled due to bad weather this past year.

Welcome greeters were Jan Fankhauser, Judy Korber, Reagan Ahlquist and Ardena Kuenzi. Cookies were donated by Uvonna Bucher and Anne Moser. Wayne Dettman provided sandwiches and chili soup with trimmings for lunch. Helping in the canteet were Donna Harvey, Sharon Tangman and Uvonna Bucher. Also loading and unloading the truck and clean up was done by Wayne, Fred and Ralph. Escorts for those giving blood were Helen Meyer, Kay Frey, Deb Meyer, Kim Lockhart and Mary Louise Krainbill.

Power Double Red donors were Heidi Baumgartner, Rex Farwell, Terry Farwell, John Gray, Jane Haug, Robert Haverkamp, Norman Kroemer and Duane Meyer. Philip Lierz was a first-time donor.

Other donors were Sara Leigh Asher, Matthew Tedman, Joseph Eaton, Jay Baumgartner, John Baumgartner, Gary Dunmire, Joleen Edelman, Janice Fankhauser, Lyle Feldkamp Rita Grose, Brian Gudenkauf, Dema Hastings, Francine Haverkamp, Mary Haverkamp, Ronda Haverkamp, Lulu Korber, Joyce Kuenzi-Dorsch, Alan Lierz, Sara Meier, Joshua Meyer, Keith Meyer, Kyle Meyer, Larry Meyer, Beverly Montgomery, Terry Montgomery, Cindy Myers, James Nolte, Nicholas Rogers, Nicole Ross, Derek Steinlage, Faron Strahm, Jana Strahm and Troy Strahm.

Although they were short of their goal, they collected 50 total units that saved many lives. Most donors either work in Bern or close by.

The next drive will be Thursday, April, 13.