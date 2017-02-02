Brownback should be challenged

Dear Editor,

I hoped Brownback would receive a federal position by Trump so he’d leave Kansas and remove himself from further devastation that sends Kansas into multi-million debt; he is too stubborn, arrogant and ignorant to benefit Kansas.

A retired educator, I believe his financial policies are detrimental to educators’ comfortable lives. Borrowing against KPERS is his own personal “rainy day” fund — without regard to costs and impacts on the retirement system. Kansas has had a deluge of his ineffective abuse — “stealing” from accounts and/or ignoring the public’s desire to change practices.

Secondly, why would a college student enter a career that is under continued attacks and the State refuses to compensate adequately? Only the Supreme Court of Kansas, not the Governor, his staff or legislators, has recognized the legitimate costs of providing appropriate, fair and safe educations in the public K-12 sector. Also, should anyone trust that he can provide a $40,000,000 yearly savings by the State managing educators’ health care?

His 2017 budget promotes $15,000 scholarships for potential teachers. What true value are they, when teachers earn thousands of less dollars over their lifetimes than peers with equal, or less, degrees?

Again his recommendation is to “borrow” from the highway department to compensate for his lack of insight and willingness to admit his “tax experiment” has failed magnanimously. If parents put their kids on buses to schools, in the future they will have to worry that the roads on which buses transport their cherished ones will be potentially unsafe.

Brownback should return his salary/benefits for the past six years and refuse the same for the future until Kansas is economically and financially secure — his promises and he have failed us. Kansans need to speak with legislators to divert the despicable path we are traveling. We will “crash and burn” without challenging him.

JoLene Rae Bloom

Seneca