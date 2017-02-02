Club News: Alpha Kappa

October

Alpha Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met at the Brown County Ag Museum on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, with hostesses Sue McAllaster and Carol Bunning.

Carol Bishop and Alpha Kappa President Lucille Pennel conducted the initiation ceremony for Dr. Penny Hargrove and Dr. Ruth Randall. Treasurer Barb Chadwell announced that the Grant-in Aid Awards for students doing student teaching had been given to Johanna Brockoff and Paige Gasper. New business included the decision to develop a partnership project with local girl scout troops. Betty Gleason, Glenda Foley and Hargrove volunteered to plan this project, which will be a first for this area.

November

The November meeting for DKG was held at the Cornerstone Coffee Haus in Seneca with hostesses Barb Vitt and Gleason. Phi State representatives, Kathryn Hatfield and Maybelle Circle presented the program, informing members of the state convention in March and encouraging members to become familiar with and take advantage of the many opportunities available.

Vitt and Bishop conducted a memorial service to honor Virginia R. Radford, DKG member who died Sept. 13, 2016. Donations were given for the bakeless bake sale, which funds our Grant-in-Aid Awards to student teachers.

December

The December social was held at the Willows in Seneca, with the officers Pennel, Karen Benson, Vitt, Becki Sherrow and Chadwell as hostesses.

January

January found Ardis Huston and other Alpha Kappa members baking cookies for those attending the Jan. 21 Nemaha County Spelling Bee, organized by Mary Jane Fleming. She was assisted by Gleason, Bishop and Pennel. Judges were Foley, McAllaster and Hargrove. Vitt was the pronouncer.

Winners this year were first place, Kari Edelman, Sabetha Elementary/Middle School; second place, Spencer Strahm, Sabetha Elementary/Middle School; and third place, Messiayah Nolte, Nemaha Central Elementary/Middle School. The winning word was graffiti.

Plans are being made for attendance at the Phi State Convention in Wichita, March 31 through April 2. Hargrove will be giving a presentation, “What is Kansas Can: Success for All Students.”

The next regular meeting will be March 4, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Falls City, Neb., with hostesses Mary Parrish and Becki Sherrow. The Teacher Appreciation Committee will have the gift bags ready for members to present to chosen recipients.