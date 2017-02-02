God remembers sins, but…

God is omniscient, which means He knows all, He remembers all and does not forget. He can do all things with the exception of two things He imposed upon Himself. He cannot forgive the sin of blasphemy of the Holy Spirit (which is the unpardonable sin.) And secondly, He cannot remember or recall sin that is confessed by us and is forgiven by Him.

Amos 5:12 says very soberly “For I (God) know how many are your offenses and how great your sins.” And this in Hosea 7:2, “but they do not realize that I remember all their evil deeds.” God has a record book of all of our trespasses and sins that have not been confessed and forgiven. And when you die without Christ and stand before Him at the Great White Throne Judgment your sins will be recited and you will be punished for every unconfessed and unforgiven sin. That is a very sobering and frightening thought. It should make us pause and think about it. God’s intent is that we will confess our sins and be forgiven.

God is the God of mercy. He very much desires to forgive us of our transgressions. Psalm 103:12 gives us these very encouraging words, “For as high as the heavens are above the earth, so great is His love for those who fear Him; as far as the east is from the west, so far has He removed our transgressions from us.”

The writer of Psalm 85 gives us great words of comfort with this in verse 2, “You forgave the iniquity of your people and covered all their sins” and relief and joy with these comforting words, “You set aside all Your wrath and turned from Your fierce anger.”

You do not want to stand before an angry God!

For some of us we know that God’s Word promises His forgiveness for confessed sins, but we have trouble forgiving ourselves. And Satan is always there to remind us of our sins. That is a burden we need not carry. Confess your sins and then they are forgiven by God and forgotten by Him!

For a born-again child of God it is very necessary to daily confess our sins. I John 1:9 reads “If we confess our sins He is faithful and just to forgive us of our sins and cleanse of all of our transgressions.”

Some Christians do not do this daily cleansing of their spirit and soul and consequently build a pile of putrid unforgiven sins at their doorsteps. And often when in need they pray to God for help. But He will not answer that prayer as long as they have unconfessed and unforgiven sin in their life. Confession of your sins should be done at least daily.