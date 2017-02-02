Nemaha County Sheriff 2.2.2017

ARRESTS

Kerry Dahlke was released on Jan. 26 on $775 and $5,000 own recognizance bond with court dates set for 2 p.m. on Feb. 14, and 9 a.m. on April 27.

Joshua J. Scott, 38, of Seneca was arrested on Jan. 30 by Seneca Police Department (PD) for the offenses of domestic battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in custody.

Keith D. Scott, 64, of Seneca was arrested on Jan. 30 by Seneca PD for the offenses of aggravated assault, battery on law enforcement officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in custody.