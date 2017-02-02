Tomato trial information, leaching houseplants

This week we looked at ratings done across Kansas during 2016 from four separate sites. We looked at 10 different varieties and recorded the number of fruit per plant, the total number of pounds of fruit per plant and the average size of tomato in ounces.

Results are below.

Tomato Lbs/plant Avg. plant oz/fruit

Celebrity 43.03 22.40 5.80

Dixie Red 17.43 8.96 6.23

Ultrasonic 44.59 16.87 4.60

Summerpick 24.42 13.21 5.81

Defiant 66.68 15.61 2.80

Katana 26.05 9.14 4.37

Mountain Magesty 32.08 15.50 5.76

Jetstar 43.28 13.96 4.09

Chefs Choice 39.38 20.73 5.57

Burrells Special 35.62 13.64 4.44

Celebrity was our standard for determinate or semi-determinate tomatoes. We use Celebrity as our standard as it has proven to be an excellent tomato for years. All listed tomatoes are determinate or semi-determinate except the last three (Jetstar, Chefs Choice and Burrells Special).

Celebrity continues to prove itself to be an excellent yielding tomato with more pounds per plant than any other in the trial. Fruit size was also very good with only Dixie Red surpassing it. The latter three are indeterminate types with Jetstar being the standard. In this case, Chefs Choice produced more pounds per plant than either Jetstar or Burrells Special. Chefs Choice also produced the largest fruit of the three.

Leaching Houseplants

Everyone knows that someone stranded in the ocean should not drink the water. The salt content of that water will make a bad situation worse. What many people don’t realize is that this same principle can harm plants.

Fertilizers are salts. They must be salts in order for the plant roots to take them up. However, salt levels can build up over time and eventually may harm plant roots leading to scorched leaves and unhealthy plants. Though this can happen under field conditions, especially in low rainfall areas, it is particularly critical with houseplants.

Houseplants have a certain soil volume that doesn’t change until a plant is repotted. Salt build-up can be a crucial concern especially if plants are fertilized heavily. Leaching an overabundance of salts can be an important practice to insure the health of our houseplants.

Leaching is not a complicated or difficult process. It consists of adding enough water to wash out excess salts. How much water is enough? Add the amount of water that would equal twice the volume of the pot. This, of course, would need to be done outside or in a bathtub or sink. Water must be added slowly so that it doesn’t overflow the rim of the pot.

If salt has formed a crust on the surface of the soil, remove it but don’t take more than 1/4 inch of the underlying media. This may also be a good time to repot the plant.