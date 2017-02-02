What can giving achieve?

In the past month, a few caring adults and a school full of kids have made a big difference. Where a few weeks ago the Sabetha Elementary School crossing guard Pat Rodecap was standing outside in inclement weather, he now can stand in shelter.

This shelter was provided by the newly organized Neighbor-2-Neighbor organization, with multiple local entities, businesses and individuals coming together to make it a reality.

In an amazing show of generosity, fundraising efforts from the community and students raised more than $3,500 in just a few short weeks. Through online donations, donation boxes at local businesses, and fundraising drives coordinated at local businesses, the community raised $2,000. A “Pennies for Pat” fundraiser by students at SES raised an additional $1,548.80 for the project. That’s more than 150,000 pennies, or a little more than 1,000 pounds of pennies!

Mr. Rodecap was visibly moved by the students’ — and no doubt the community’s — generosity. He said it showed him how much the kids appreciate him.

Sometimes, we think that something “would be nice” to do, but we leave it at that. The group at Neighbor-2-Neighbor saw the opportunity to make a difference, and took quick action. By coordinating efforts from so many who wanted to help, they were able to turn something that “would be nice” into something that IS NICE, something that shows how much the students and community appreciate the sacrifice of time made by Mr. Rodecap.

I am very appreciative of the time and effort put forth by the members of Neighbor-2-Neighbor, the students and administration at Sabetha Elementary School, and all those who collaborated or contributed in some way to this project.

While it is understandable that some don’t always necessarily want their generosity to be “on display,” sometimes a visible symbol of what giving can achieve can, as Superintendent Todd Evans said, “create a chain reaction.” It is my hope that, whenever anyone drives past “Pat’s Shack,” they remember that every gift — no matter how small — can make a difference.

Amber Deters

Co-Editor

The Sabetha Herald