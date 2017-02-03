Northwest Missouri State University

The Office of the Registrar at Northwest Missouri State University announced the names of students named to the Academic or President’s Honor Roll at the end of the 2016 fall trimester.

Emma T. Kleopfer of Morrill was named to the President’s Honor Roll. Kali M. Swartz of Fairview was named to the Academic Honor Roll.

To be included on the Academic Honor Roll, a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a grade point average of 3.50 or above on a 4.00 scale. Students named to the President’s Honor Roll have attained a perfect 4.00 GPA for the trimester.