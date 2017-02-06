2017 KSU Chemical Weed Control Guide

A seven year Weed Science Society of America study indicated that if weeds were left to grow without implementation of any control measures, we would lose almost half our yield.

K-State Weed Scientist Anita Dille was part of the study and says, “What we saw in corn is that we’d lose over half of our yield if we didn’t manage those weeds – a 52 percent yield loss, and in soybeans, almost the same – 49.5 percent total yield loss on average.”

Kansas alone would potentially have lost 52.6 percent of soybeans at an average financial cost of $666,435,000 per year over the seven years of the study (2007-2013) if weeds had been left to grow unchecked!

We certainly don’t see many losses like that in our weed control programs, but there’s no doubt challenges do exist when it comes to keeping weed pressure at bay. That’s why one of our most popular publications is the annual Chemical Weed Control Guide! It is now available at all three of our District Office and other K-State Research and Extension Offices across the state as well as online at http://www.bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu/pubs/chemweedguide.pdf.

Packed with information on weed control options for wheat, corn, soybeans and grain sorghum, the guide provides approximate retail prices, application rates, weed control notes, and a chart for each crop for comparing herbicide effectiveness.

In addition to the aforementioned grain crops, the guide also has an excellent section on chemical weed control in range and pastures, another section specific to noxious weeds in Kansas, and even a brush control section. The pasture/range section also compares other control options like burning and mowing. Pick up your copy today at a District Office or download at the link above.

Weed Control Meetings Scheduled

If corn and soybean weed control efforts are your focus, mark your calendar for a K-State Research and Extension weed control meeting coming soon to the Meadowlark Extension District.

Wednesday, Feb. 22, will be our focus on corn weed control efforts with Dr. Curtis Thompson, K-State Research and Extension Weed Specialist. Dr. Thompson will discuss new corn herbicides and cultural practices to help reduce weed pressure and herbicide resistance. The meeting will start with light refreshments at 9:45 a.m. with Dr. Thompson beginning his talk at 10 a.m. in the small meeting room of Nemaha County Community Building in Seneca. We’ll have you out the door and on to your afternoon chores before 11:30.

Soybean Weed Control will be the focus on Friday, Feb. 24, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Nortonville. Dr. Dallas Peterson, K-State Research and Extension weed specialist will speak from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on new products in soybean weed control, including Xtend soybeans and management of the new dicamba formulations available. We’ll have refreshments at 9:45 a.m.

RSVP is not required, but is helpful to make sure we have adequate refreshments and handouts (each participant will receive a copy of the 2017 KSU Chemical Weed Control Guide). Please do so by noon on Tuesday, Feb. 21, to any Meadowlark Extension District Office or via e-mail to dhallaue@ksu.edu.