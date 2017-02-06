Agri-tourism meeting to be held April 4

Submitted by Melanie Bostwick

Several state and regional organizations are sponsoring an Agri-tourism Informational Meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Red Rock Guest Ranch, 4340 270th Road, in Soldier.

This meeting is designed to support current and future business owners who have an interest and passion to start a business enterprise that attracts tourists who participate in activities on a working farm, ranch or at a lodge, outfitter, winery or other agricultural operation. Activities like these help sustain the rural way of life and help keep more producers on our Kansas lands.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about local and state agencies supporting Agri-tourism, business planning, financial assistance and more. Networking opportunities with business resource providers and other business owners at this meeting will highlight the day. Featured speaker will be Sue Stringer, Kansas Byways and Agri-tourism manager, who will present options for marketing and protecting your business by limiting your liabilities.

Lunch will be provided at no cost with pre-registration required to attend the meeting. Registration deadline is Tuesday, March 28, and to register for this event please go to the upcoming events tab at www.washburnsmallbusiness.com.