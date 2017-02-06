Healthy living

As you age, your food needs change. You may need fewer calories. Your body may not be able to absorb all the nutrients from food.

To get the nutrients you need for good health each day, eat a variety of whole foods including five to nine fruits and vegetables and three or more whole grain foods. Fruits, vegetables and whole grain foods contain not only vitamins, minerals and fiber, but also hundreds of disease-fighting phytochemicals. The health-promoting benefits come from the interaction of the many phytochemicals in the food.

Choose a variety of fruits and vegetables at each meal and as snacks in between. Eat a fortified whole grain cereal for breakfast, whole grain crackers for a snack, and whole grain bread or other whole grains like barley at dinner.

Get enough calcium and vitamin D. Dairy foods, green vegetables and calcium-fortified foods provide calcium and vitamin D that help maintain bone health and may protect against hypertension and some types of cancer.

How much calcium and vitamin D do you need? Recommended daily amount for age 51 to 70 is the following: calcium, 1,200 mg; and Vitamin D, 400 IU. Recommended daily amount for over age 70 is the following: calcium, 1,200 mg; and vitamin D: 600 IU.

Dairy foods provide the nutrients for bone health in the form and balance that are most available to the body. One eight-ounce glass of milk has 300 mg of calcium and 100 IU vitamin D. It takes four glasses of milk a day to meet the recommendations for calcium and vitamin D for people aged 51 to 70.

The promise of many dietary supplements can sound appealing, but they are not simple solutions to health problems. It is best to talk with your doctor before taking any supplement to avoid potentially harmful reactions or interactions with other medication you may be taking.

Healthy living comes from choosing foods to maintain a healthy weight, staying physically active and mentally challenged, and having social connections with other people.