Kansas County Clerks’ and Election Officials’ Association accepting scholarship applications

Submitted by Mary Kay Schultejans

The Kansas County Clerks’ and Election Officials’ Association is taking scholarship applications from those students attending a Kansas college or university that are majoring in journalism, political science, business or communications. The scholarships are available to high school seniors or college freshmen or sophomores.

Due to the joint efforts of the County Clerks, Secretary of State’s Office and the Voters News Service, the Scholarship Committee will be awarding scholarships in the amount of $500 each.

Applications may be picked up at your school or at the County Clerk’s Office and all applications must be returned to your local county clerk or sent to the Ellis County Clerk at PO Box 720, Hays, KS 67601 by mail or to dclerk@ellisco.net by email on or before Monday, April 3.

The scholarship winners will be announced at the County Clerks’ and Election Officials’ Association Conference in May. The County Clerk from the recipient’s county will award them at their local school awards assembly.