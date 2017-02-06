Nemaha County District Court 2.4.17

DIVORCES GRANTED

Skyler M. Sunnenberg of Sabetha and LeAnn M. Johnson of Hutchinson, divorce granted.

CRIMINAL CASES FINISHED (DISMISSAL INCLUDED)

Rita Grier of Sabetha, probation violation, to serve 10 days in the Nemaha County Jail, probation extended 36 months.

Alicia Holstein of Sabetha pled no contest to a count of possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to 15 months with the Kansas Department of Corrections, suspended for 12 months supervised probation with Community Corrections, to pay $1,058 fines, fees and costs.

State of Kansas vs. Jason Wenger, dismissed.

State of Kansas vs. Janet K. Anderson of Topeka, dismissed.

CRIMINAL DIVERSION

Robert Mosteller of Bern, criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property, $914 fines, fees and costs.

TRAFFIC

Carolyn Ganaway of Hobart, Okla., speeding 81/65, $189 fines and fees.

Casey Swogar of Hiawatha, expired registration, $108 fees.

Rodney Redd II of Roaring Gap, N.C., speeding 69/60, $153 fines and fees.

Randall Dobayou II of West Des Moines, Iowa, speeding 75/65, $153 fines and fees.

Beverly Raney of Topeka, speeding 85/65, $213 fines and fees.

TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS

John Coleman of Waterville, driving while license is suspended, $308 fines, fees and costs.

Kathryn Mikesell of Jamestown, driving under the influence and transporting an open container, $1,108 fines, fees and costs.