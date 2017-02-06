Sabetha sales tax receipts continue increase

Sabetha continues to see increased sales tax receipt revenues, according to the most recent County/City Local Sales Tax Distribution Report released by the Kansas Department of Revenue.

So far in Fiscal Year 2017 — the time period from July 2016 through January 2017 — Sabetha has recorded a 11.5 percent increase in sales tax receipts. With a local sales tax rate of 1 percent, Sabetha’s FY 2017 distributions are $271,087.39.

Sabetha also saw higher sales tax receipts in the month of January alone — $39,220.05 — a 20.5 percent increase over the $32,542.07 collected in January 2016.

Area cities Hiawatha and Holton both also have experienced overall FY 2017 increases — a 1.6 percent bump for Hiawatha, and a 12.3 percent increase for Holton. Meanwhile, Seneca has recorded a 2.6 percent drop in sales tax receipts so far this fiscal year.

County Figures

Nemaha, Brown and Jackson counties also have experienced increased sales tax receipts so far in FY 2017.

Nemaha County, with a local sales tax rate of 1 percent, has recorded $1,141,086.72 in sales tax in FY 2017 — 13.2 percent more than FY 2016. Nemaha County also saw increased sales tax receipts in January alone, from $154,580.95 in 2016, to $172,624.29 in 2017.

Brown County, with a local sales tax rate of 1 percent, has recorded $1,082,271.26 in sales tax in FY 2017 — similar to FY 2016. In the month of January alone, Brown County also was fairly steady, from $143,811.85 in 2016 to $148,740.94 in 2017.

Jackson County, with a local sales tax rate of 1.4 percent, has experienced a 7.7 percent increase in FY 2017 sales tax receipts — from $915,913.53 in FY 2016 to $986,040.70 in FY 2017. Jackson County also saw a 0.4 percent decrease in January sales tax receipts, bringing in $129,392.98 last month.