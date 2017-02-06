University Graduations: Wichita State University

More than 1,000 students completed their degrees at Wichita State University in fall 2016.

Valerie S. Dahlke of Sabetha graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She also received a cum laude award.

Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude.

WSU enrolls about 14,500 students and offers more than 60 undergraduate degree programs in more than 150 areas of study in six undergraduate colleges.