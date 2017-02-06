University Honors: Wichita State University

Wichita State University has announced the names of more than 2,650 students who were on the WSU dean’s honor roll for fall 2016.

Local students named to the dean’s list were Matthew M. Burdick of Sabetha, and Brianna M. Boden of Wetmore.

To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

WSU enrolls about 14,500 students and offers more than 60 undergraduate degree programs in more than 150 areas of study in six undergraduate colleges.