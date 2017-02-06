USD 113 Foundation: Technical education scholarship is available

Submitted by the USD No. 113 Educational Foundation

A new scholarship is available for students graduating from any school in the Prairie Hills USD No. 113 district. The Gary and Virginia McDaniel Family Scholarship is a $5,000 annual award, with $2,500 paid per semester.

Scholarship recipients must be attending a technical education program. Preferred campuses are Highland Community College, Northeast Kansas Technical College, Washburn Technical College, Southeast Community College or NorthCentral Kansas Technical College.

The recipient must intend to pursue an education career in Northeast Kansas. Preference will be given to students who enroll in welding, CNC machining, computer technology, business administration, nursing/healthcare, drafting and design, precision agriculture, auto/diesel mechanics or electrical technology (plumbing, heating and air conditioning).

A committee of at least three (voting) board members from the USD No. 113 Educational Foundation will collect applications and choose a recipient (who meets all four above-mentioned criteria) based upon the following considerations: community activities, grade point average and attendance record for senior year of high school (submitted by the student with the application directly to the Foundation).

This scholarship is available for graduating seniors or second-year technology students who meet the criteria. It may be awarded to the same student for more than one year.

If there are no applicants for a year, the McDaniels family is willing to provide two scholarships the following year. Applications will be available through the high school counselors at Axtell, Sabetha and Wetmore.

The USD No. 113 Foundation manages 24 different funds that support student advancement on behalf of 20 different families or community groups. To learn more about the foundation and how to set up a scholarship or academic support fund, visit www.foundation113.com or call Superintendent Todd Evans at 785-284-2175.