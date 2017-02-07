Baileyville Benefit Committee offers thanks

THANK YOU!! THANK YOU!! THANK YOU!!

The Baileyville Benefit Committee would like to thank the following for making the 2017 Baileyville Benefit Tournament such an overwhelming success!

•Businesses and individuals that made donations of items, time or talent.

•The local community and the family & friends of the recipients for buying of food, chances, auction items and spinning the wheel.

•The basketball and volleyball players for playing and supporting the cause along with their fans.

•USD 115 for use of their facilities all weekend.

With your continued support, we will be able to help additional families in the coming years! We cannot express enough our gratitude for this community and their willingness to help those in need!