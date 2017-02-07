Challenge Accepted

Let’s help Sabetha Elementary School students start a chain reaction of kindness in our community!

During the week of Feb. 13 through 17, SES students are embarking on a kindness challenge. Students are being challenged to perform kind deeds, as well as to consider and write about people they know who display kindness in their community.

To step alongside our SES youth, we are challenging older youth and adults in our community to take the “Kindness Challenge: Community Edition!”

We are inviting community members to do two things to step alongside SES students and lead by example. First, spread the love — demonstrate acts of kindness to others. Second, share the love — tell others about someone who embodies kindness.

Spread the Love

Join students in performing as many kind deeds as you can in one week.

See the “Kindness Challenge” information page on Page 2B of this week’s Herald for an idea list of kind acts you could do during the week. Ideas range from holding the door open for someone to paying for the person behind you.

Share the Love

Join students in telling others about a person who is kind. In 250 words or less, write a Letter to the Editor to us about a person in our area who has displayed kindness, whether to you, someone else or the community as a whole.

Please share these letters with us in person at our Main Street office; through the mail to PO Box 208, Sabetha, KS 66534; or via email to news@sabethaherald.com. Deadline for letters is Friday, Feb. 10.

The letters will be printed in the Feb. 15 issue of The Sabetha Herald. Sharing these stories could just create a chain reaction!

Our youngsters have given us a wonderful opportunity to open our hearts to kindness, so please join us in spreading the love and sharing the love!

The Sabetha Herald Staff