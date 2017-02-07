Lied Across Kansas dance tour reaches Sabetha, Wetmore

Youth in Sabetha and Wetmore will again have the opportunity to learn from and experience the arts in an enhanced way. The schools will again play host to the Lied Across Kansas Tour, an opportunity available through the Sam Mazza Foundation.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, choreographer Erik Kaiel and an Arch 8 dancer will visit Sabetha and Wetmore.

At Sabetha, they will work with fourth and sixth grade students; and at Wetmore, they will work with third, fourth and fifth grade students. They will also give a presentation to fifth through eighth grade students. A short public performance will follow that evening at halftime of the Sabetha High School boys’ varsity basketball game.

The group will also visit Hays, Russell and Salina during the tour.

Following their statewide visits, the artists will return to Lawrence to perform at the Lied Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Further connecting Lied Across Kansas to all Kansans, the Lied Center performance will broadcast live to the public through a webcast at lied.ku.edu.

The Artists

The 2016-17 Lied Across Kansas group is Erik Kaiel / Arch 8. Choreographer Kaiel has been making dances for many years. In subway stations, sculpture gardens, empty swimming pools, city streets and occasionally on stage. In 2003, after a decade in New York City, he moved to the Netherlands. He performs, choreographs and teaches throughout the Netherlands, Europe and the world.

The Program

Knowing how important the arts are to all Kansans, the Lied Center has developed a program, Lied Across Kansas, to take artists to communities in Kansas that don’t always have access to national and international artists. Thanks to this innovative engagement program, Kansans of all ages and backgrounds will have the opportunity to meet and work with world-class artists, learn about their craft and see them perform in person.

A Kansas Connection

The Kent and Donna Saylor Performing Arts Access Fund, established through the KU Endowment, also will enhance Sabetha public school students’ access to the arts. This fund will provide transportation and tickets to performances at the Lied Center for students in the Sabetha public schools.