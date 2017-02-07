Nemaha County Sheriff 2.6.17

ARRESTS

Lucas L. Deppe, 28, of Mayetta was arrested by the Seneca PD on Feb. 4 for the offense of driving under the influence. Deppe was released on Feb 4 on $1,500 bond with a court date of 9 a.m. on March 15.

Ryan S. Hager, 33, of Onaga was arrested on Feb. 5 by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks on a Pottawatomie County warrant for failure to appear. He was released on $1,500 surety bond with a court date of 9 a.m. on Feb. 21.

Rita Grier was released on Feb. 5 on time served.

REPORTED CRIMES / INCIDENT RESPONSES

At 11:47 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, an unknown person left the gas pumps at Haverkamp Grocery in Centralia without paying for their fuel. Loss was estimated at $35.