Sabetha Aquatic Center: Making Waves

Construction is well under way – and on schedule – for the Sabetha Aquatic Center. The facility should be open by Memorial Weekend, said City Administrator Doug Allen.

Work began on the facility in August – with the demolition occurring a day after the pool closed for the 2016 season. Since then, the AHRS Construction crew has been working to complete the facility so that it can open in time for the 2017 season.

There is still significant work to be completed before that can happen, Allen said. In addition to the construction, there is staff to be hired, and safety rules and guidelines to be determined. While a pool manager has been hired, hiring of lifeguards – and an assistant manager – is not set to begin until the end of this month.

background

In late 2015, a Pool Committee was formed to expedite the design process of a new pool facility. An aging pool originally built in 1979 had increasing maintenance issues, which prompted the Sabetha City Commission to start the process.

The committee consisted of Commissioners Nick Aberle and Maridel Wittmer, and community members Jamie Strahm, Maggie Suther, Lauren Payne, Julia Barnes, Kourtney Barnes, Kara Tramp, John Pierson, Marla Hayden, Brett Lukert, Cindi Dean, Josh Payne, Katie Aberle, Christine Krebs, Cindy Meyer and Larisa White.

During the months of August, September and October of 2015, the committee met and discussed possible options. By November 2015, a plan was presented to the commission. The plan was approved and special election set to determine whether the project could be financed with a 20-year, 1/2-percent retail sales tax increase.

In the special election held Jan. 5, 2016, 77 percent of the 524 ballots cast were in favor of the retail sales tax increase.

The increase went into effect on April 1, 2016, which coincided with the expiration of the Mary Cotton Public Library improvement sales tax, thus keeping the city’s sales tax rate the same – at 9 percent.

The 1/2 percent sales tax is projected to raise approximately $240,000 annually for a period of up to 20 years.

Sales tax was deemed by the City Commission as the preferred method of financing the project.

Original plans

The original plan – designed by Water’s Edge Aquatic Design – included:

• A six-lane lap pool suitable for swim meets and exercise swimming, with low and high diving boards at the deep end and a family slide at the shallow end, with space left open for the addition of other slides at a later date;

• A three-foot water activity area that would include a 31-inch wet bubble;

• A current pool with a moving current channel, similar to a lazy river, but smaller (approximately 7 feet wide and 150 to 200 feet long);

• A zero-entry with activities for small children, connecting at the deepest end to the other three areas.

Also included in the design was space for future expansion – a spray deck area with dumping buckets and water cannons. Since the construction of the Kiwanis Family Splash Park on Sixth Street, this feature of the Aquatic Center was removed from the plan.

The overall design of the Center is intended to permit parents to sit in a shaded area by the concessions or in shallow water to watch their children in all four areas.

Plans change

Since the original proposal was presented in December 2015, the design has changed some, but not much. An open body slide – which was drawn into the plan as “future expansion” – has been constructed on the site. City Administrator Allen said that the slide was added when the entire project bid came in under the projected $4,060,050. AHRS Construction bid the project at $3,950,000.

“The bid came in low enough that we could get in all of the extras that we were hoping for,” Allen said.

Extras included the open body water slide and heated water.

Expected Completion

The Aquatic Center should be completed on schedule, allowing for a Memorial Weekend opening.

City administration will walk through the facility with Water’s Edge and the contractor.

“We will have a lengthy training session with all of our employees and the manufacturers of the equipment,” Allen said.

Facility staffing

Loretta Buser, who has served as the pool manager for the past two years, has been hired to manage the Aquatic Center. Buser will attend a two-day training in March for Aquatic Facility Program Operations.

“New aspects of the Aquatic Center will be having more guards on staff and having more patrons,” Buser said. “These won’t necessarily be more challenging – just changes. Adjusting from a small pool to a large aquatic park may be a challenge at first, but I have had exceptional guards in the past, and they will adapt quickly and easily.”

Allen said the city will likely hire someone to serve as an assistant manager to Buser. As for the number of lifeguards needed to cover the facility, this has not yet been fully determined.

In 2015, 20 lifeguards were employed at the Sabetha City Pool. In 2016, only 12 were employed. Four guards were on duty during the afternoon and three in the evening. This number will more than likely be doubled to adequately cover the facility, Buser said.

The city will work with Water’s Edge to determine the number of lifeguards needed to staff the facility, Allen said. The initial proposal estimated eight lifeguards would need to be on duty – at one time – to cover the pool area.

However, this is something that the City will review with Water’s Edge, along with recommended locations for those guards. Hiring will begin toward the end of this month or beginning of March. Allen, along with Sabetha Parks and Recreation Manager Jeremy Haverkamp, will recommend the hiring of lifeguards to the City Commission.

Additionally, city administration still needs to review the safety guidelines used at surrounding facilities and discuss recommendations from Water’s Edge. Guidelines for the Sabetha Aquatic Center will be set based on those recommendations.

Facility Operations

Admission fees have been set at $3 for ages 4 to 17; $4 for ages 18 and over; and free for ages 3 and under. A family pass will cost $125, and a single season pass will be $65. This pricing is comparable to the aquatic parks in Seneca and Falls City, Neb.

In the original proposal from the Pool Committee, it was noted that the facility needed to have a revenue of $5.44 per person to cover operation expenses. The original proposal projected expenses to be $98,000. Estimated revenue for the facility was $78,000 with a projected attendance of 190 average daily – 18,000 per season.

The Sabetha Aquatic Center will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from Noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

“We are going to watch the 8 p.m. closing. If we feel the demand for later hours, we will extend them,” Allen said.

It is hoped that the Aquatic Center will stay open later in the season, though an exact closing date has not yet been decided, Allen said.