Scholarship started to honor former teacher

Submitted by USD No. 113 Educational Foundation

A new scholarship is available for graduates of Prairie Hills USD No. 113 school district.

Cole Bergen taught Industrial Arts at Sabetha High School and passed away at just 27 in a car accident in the summer of 2016. In his short time teaching, he inspired many students and his legacy will live on through them.

Bergen graduated in 2007 from Southern Valley High School in Oxford, Neb., in 2009 from SCC Milford with a degree in building construction, and in May 2014 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in Ag Education. He served his country through the Navy during Operation Enduring Freedom New Dawn as a machine gunner for his convoy commander vehicle. He received the Navy Marine Corps achievement medal for actions in combat while in Afghanistan with NMCB 15.

Applications will be available through the high school counselors at Axtell, Sabetha and Wetmore.

The USD No. 113 Foundation manages 24 different funds that support student advancement on behalf of 20 different families or community groups. To learn more about the foundation and how to set up a scholarship or academic support fund, visit www.foundation113.com or call Superintendent Todd Evans at 785-284-2175.